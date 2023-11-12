Open Menu

Prince Abbasi To Announce His Panel For General Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Prince Abbasi to announce his panel for general elections

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, the son of Ameer of Bahawalpur, Nawab Salah-Ud-Din Abbasi has said that he would soon announce his panel for contesting upcoming general elections to be held on Feburay 08, 2024.

Talking to media persons here Sunday, he said that he along with his associates would contest general elections from several seats in Bahawalpur. “We are ready to contest elections for seats of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly in upcoming general elections to be held on February 08, 2024,” he said, adding that in this regard, he would annoucne Names of candidates of his panel.

He said that with the consultations of friends, manifesto of his panel would be prepared.

