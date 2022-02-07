UrduPoint.com

Prince Abdul Aziz Departs For Saudi Arabia After Completing Pakistan's Visit

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 10:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif on Monday departed for Saudi Arabia after completing his visit to Pakistan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed bade farewell to his Saudi counterpart here at the Noor Khan Air Base. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Tahir Ashrafi and Secretary Interior Yusaf Naseem were also present at the airport, a press release said.

The interior minister also presented a commemorative photo album of the visit to his Saudi counterpart.

During his visit, the Saudi interior minister had separate meetings with President Dr Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prince Abdul Aziz along with his six-member delegation also visited the Interior Ministry and held a meeting with Sheikh Rasheed and senior ministry officials.

A declaration was also issued to enhance liaison between the interior ministries of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to address security challenges.

The Saudi interior minister had arrived in Islamabad here Monday on the special invitation of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

>