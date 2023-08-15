Open Menu

Prince Ali Releases Sohni Dharti Series Of Digital Art Work On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital art work on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Prince Ali Ahmedzai of Kalat has released Sohni Dharti Series of his digital art work on the occasion of 76th anniversary of Pakistan's Independence.

Prince Ali, the grandson of Khan of Kalat and Jam Ghulam Qadir, remained Nazim of Hub, Balochistan and is currently running two digital labs, one each in Karachi and Quetta.

Prince Ali - a professional digital artist who enhances old art work and creates new ones - releases every year a series of Wallpapers, mobile Display Pictures (DPs), charts & logos on 14 August / 23 March.

