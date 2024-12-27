Prince Asfandyar: A forgotten hero with enduring legacy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Pakistan’s history is filled with unsung heroes, and among them stands Prince Miangul Asfandyar Aurangzeb, a man whose life was tragically cut short in a bomb blast on December 28, 2007.

Known for his elegance, charm, and dedication to the people of Swat, Asfandyar’s legacy remains largely forgotten, overshadowed by national tragedies that unfolded around the same time. Yet, his contributions to education and development are still remembered by those whose lives he touched.

Asfandyar was not just another politician; he was a figure who embodied grace and strength, a true prince in both name and spirit.

With a background in civil engineering, he was elected as a member of Parliament, and later served as the Education Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He was admired not only for his royal lineage but also for his humble demeanor, kindness, and tireless service to his people.

On that fateful December day, Asfandyar was in Manglawar, a town on the outskirts of Mingora city, having just concluded an election gathering. In a rush to reach Shingrai village for Friday prayers, he was killed in a devastating bomb blast that took the lives of nine others. The violence claimed not just his life, but the lives of innocent civilians, some of whom were identified only by their shoes or watches.

It was a heartbreaking day for Swat, compounded by the previous day’s tragic assassination of Benazir Bhutto in Rawalpindi, a national event that dominated the media and, unfortunately, overshadowed Asfandyar’s demise.

Born to Prince Miangul Amir Zeb and the grandson of Swat’s last ruler, Major General (H) Miangul Abdul Haq Jehanzeb, Asfandyar came from a bloodline rich in history. His education began at Public School Sangota in Swat, followed by Army Burn Hall College in Abbottabad and a degree in Civil Engineering from Peshawar University.

Asfandyar’s political journey started in 1997 when he contested elections as a member provincial assembly candidate for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He quickly made a mark as the Education Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he spearheaded the establishment of numerous schools, colleges, and universities. His work helped uplift the province and played a crucial role in defending Pakistan against those who sought to criticize its potential.

As District Nazim from 2003, following the death of Dr. Mahboob ur Rahman, Asfandyar carried forward his grandfather’s legacy of progress and development. Swat, once a remote and underserved region, saw the construction of schools, hospitals, roads, and other vital infrastructure, all thanks to his tireless efforts.

Despite his monumental contributions, Asfandyar's death went largely unrecognized, failing to receive the acknowledgement it truly deserved.

Fazal Mahmood Rokhan, a poet and historian from Swat, talking to APP lamented the lack of acknowledgement for Asfandyar’s work. “He deserved to be remembered for his services to the district and the province. But no road, no school, or university bears his name,” said Rokhan.

Rokhan further recalled the harrowing aftermath of Asfandyar’s death, describing how his body, disfigured and mutilated, lay unceremoniously in Saidu Sharif Hospital for an entire night. “It is almost unimaginable for someone as dignified and handsome as him,” Rokhan said. "The other victims were buried in pieces, but Asfandyar, a man who gave so much to his people, was treated with such disregard."

The tragedy of Asfandyar’s departure is not just in the way he was lost, but in how his legacy has faded from memory. As Fazal Mahmood Rokhan put it, “It is a tragedy after a tragedy. His death, like his life, went unnoticed by the powers that be.”

Today, 17 years after that tragic day, it is crucial that we remember Prince Miangul Asfandyar Aurangzeb, not just for his royal bloodline, but for the dignity and devotion with which he served his people. It is time to restore his rightful place in the annals of history and honour the memory of one of Swat’s most beloved sons.