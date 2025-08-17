Prince Bahawal Meets Family Of Shaheed Capt Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 06:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The crown prince of royal Abbasi family, Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, visited village Shakrani and offered Fateha for the departed soul of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Asif.
He arrived in village Shakrani and met the family members of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Asif including his father and brothers. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Shaheed Cap.
Asif was a real hero of the country, adding that the nation was proud of him. “Captain Asif embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Basima area in Balochistan,” he said.
He said that our brave soldiers had foiled conspiracies of India in Balochistan. He said that he strongly condemned India for supporting and patronizing Fitnatul Hindustan in Balochistan. He vowed that the nation stood by Pakistan Army.
