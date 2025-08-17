Open Menu

Prince Bahawal Meets Family Of Shaheed Capt Asif

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Prince Bahawal meets family of Shaheed Capt Asif

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The crown prince of royal Abbasi family, Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, visited village Shakrani and offered Fateha for the departed soul of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Asif.

He arrived in village Shakrani and met the family members of Shaheed Captain Muhammad Asif including his father and brothers. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Shaheed Cap.

Asif was a real hero of the country, adding that the nation was proud of him. “Captain Asif embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists in Basima area in Balochistan,” he said.

He said that our brave soldiers had foiled conspiracies of India in Balochistan. He said that he strongly condemned India for supporting and patronizing Fitnatul Hindustan in Balochistan. He vowed that the nation stood by Pakistan Army.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

38 minutes ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

38 minutes ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

3 hours ago
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

5 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan