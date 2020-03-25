UrduPoint.com
Prince Charles Tests Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:44 PM

Prince Charles tests positive for novel Coronavirus

The British media say that the prince is self-isolating at his palace in Scotland.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) Prince Charles tested positive for novel Coronavirus, the reports said here on Wednesday.

They said that 71-year old Prince Charles had mild symptoms of Coronavirus and was self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland.

His wife Camilla, they said, however, tested negative for the Coronavirus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced countrywide lockdown for next three weeks to control spread of Coronavirus.

Prince Charles had some mild symptoms and overall was well.

“The prince is self-isolating at the house after mild symptoms,” the British media said.

The observers said that 60 per cent British population was vulnerable to the virus and therefore, countrywide lockdown was announced.

