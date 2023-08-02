Prince Control, Prevention of Profiteering, Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 lands in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Wednesday landed at the National Assembly.

Minister for National food Security and Research introduced the bill to further amend the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 in the House.

Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali on behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on interior presented the report of the committee on the bill to provide for establishment of Federal Prosecution Service (The Federal Prosecution Service Bill, 2023).