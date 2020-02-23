UrduPoint.com
Prince Harry And Meghan Spew Disrespectful Legal Loopholes Regarding 'Sussex Royal' Ban

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:48 PM

Prince Harry and Meghan spew disrespectful legal loopholes regarding 'Sussex Royal' ban

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) Following the loose ends which were left unsorted post-Megxit fiasco, official sources at Buckingham Palace have slowly began tying up these ends, in the most amicable way possible.However, post Queen Elizabeth II's decision to ban the ‘Sussex Royal' trademark on Prince Harry and Meghan, a statement was issued through the couple's official website featuring a collective brain dump addressing all current issues surrounding their royal exit."The trademark applications that had been filed as protective measures and that reflected the same standard trademarking requests as done for The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been removed," the statement said.

It went on to say, "While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word "Royal" overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use "Sussex Royal" or any iteration of the word "Royal" in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020."

