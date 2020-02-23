Prince Harry does not wish for Archie to have to be constrained with royal life

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) There appears to be another rocky year in store for the British royal family from the current looks of it all.In an attempt to decipher the former royal's actions and thought processes, legendary primatologist Jane Goodall weighed in with her own two cents on Megxit, during an appearance on BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.According to a report by The Sun, this drastic change "didn't surprise" her in the least.In an attempt to clear the confusion surrounding her statement, Goodall explained, "I know that Prince Harry really felt constrained and he desperately wants little Archie to grow up away from all the pomp and royalty."For those unaware of Goodall and Meghan Markle's relationship, the pair hit it off during her encounter with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their Frogmore Cottage estate late last year, for a guest-edited issue of British Vogue, which Meghan was in charge of.

Prince Harry conducted the interview, and it was there that the trio connected on a soul level.

Goodall revealed that it was during that particular discussion that Prince Harry revealed his decision to have no more than two children, solely based on environmental reasons.Goodall concluded her BBC appearance by hinting that a conversation surrounding constraints in royal living might also have come up during their conversation.

However, she remained tight lipped about the details.By the end, Goodall was gushing at the Prince's kind nature, revealing, "I think he's a wonderful, wonderful person and we had a great interview."