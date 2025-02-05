Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2025) Prince Karim Aga Khan passed away on February 4 in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, at the age of 88.

His family members were present at his bedside at the time of his passing.

Maulana Shah Karim Al-Husseini was the 49th Imam of the Ismaili community.

Prince Karim Aga Khan is survived by three sons—Rahim Aga Khan, Ali Muhammad Aga Khan, and Hussain Aga Khan—and a daughter, Zahra Aga Khan.

It has been announced that Maulana Shah Karim’s funeral prayers will be held in Lisbon, though the final burial location has not yet been disclosed.

The date and time of the funeral will be announced once arrangements are finalized. The funeral prayers will be attended by his family, senior leaders of the Ismaili community and officials from Imamat institutions.

The community members have been requested not to attempt to attend the funeral in person unless invited. The arrangements are being made for the funeral prayers to be broadcast live, with further details to be provided in due course.

Following Prince Karim Aga Khan’s passing, special prayers have begun in Jamaat Khanas worldwide. Until a new Imam is formally announced, the official website of the Ismaili community will continue to stream prayers (Darood recitations).

The special prayers will also be offered on the 40th day (Chehlum) of Prince Karim Aga Khan’s passing, in accordance with Muslim traditions.

Announcement of 50th Imam

As per tradition, the successor and 50th Imam of the Ismaili community has already been designated.

According to the official statement, Prince Karim Aga Khan had named his successor in his will, which will be read aloud in the presence of his family and senior members of the community.

In the Ismaili faith, it is believed that the community has never been left without an Imam. The moment an Imam departs from this physical world, his spiritual light is immediately transferred to his designated successor, a practice that has continued for 1,400 years.

The statement further said that at this moment while the Ismaili community honors the life and legacy of Maulana Shah Karim, they also feel the protection and love of the present Imam’s spiritual guidance.

A Look at life of Prince Karim Aga Khan

Prince Karim Aga Khan, the 49th Imam and spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community.

He was appointed as the Imam on July 11, 1957, at the age of 20, after passing of his grandfather, Sir Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan.