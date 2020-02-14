Prince Nikolaos, Princess Tatiana of Greece visit SSU headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece Friday visited Special Security Unit (SSU) Headquarters.

They were accompanied by Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico and Honorary Consul of Spain at Karachi Ghouse Akbar, said a statement.

Police Security and Emergency Service Division Maqsood Ahmed welcomed the dignitaries, who also witnessed a live demo by SSU Swat Commandos.

The visitors were briefed about role and functions of the SSU and were also shown various facilities at the SSU headquarters.

Prince Nikolaos also marked his impressions in the guest book while DIG Maqsood Ahmed presented souvenir to the distinguished guests.