UrduPoint.com

Prince Of Wales Grieved Over Flood Devastation In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Prince of Wales grieved over flood devastation in Pakistan

Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the destruction and deaths caused by the recent floods across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the destruction and deaths caused by the recent floods across Pakistan.

The British High Commission on behalf of message Prince of Wales to the Prime Minister of Pakistan said, "My wife and I are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan. Our hearts go out to all the victims and their loved ones and to the millions of people who have lost property and their livelihoods. Your country is very special to us, with deep and enduring bonds to the United Kingdom.

He said, "We would like to pay a particular tribute to the government of Pakistan, the military and emergency services, the countless volunteers and aid agencies who are working tirelessly to save lives and support those in need. Times like these remind us of the fragility of our planet and the urgent need for humanity to live in harmony with Nature. Our prayers are with all our friends in Pakistan.

The British High Commission avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan the assurances of its highest consideration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Wife Wales United Kingdom All Government Million

Recent Stories

Long Covid in children less common than in adults: ..

Long Covid in children less common than in adults: Study

3 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan decides to take over mana ..

Arts Council of Pakistan decides to take over management of Razaqabad Relief Cam ..

3 minutes ago
 Musk cites whistleblower to justify scrapping Twit ..

Musk cites whistleblower to justify scrapping Twitter deal

3 minutes ago
 8 killed, 896 injured in 858 accidents in Punjab

8 killed, 896 injured in 858 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Senior FBI Agent Tied to Hunter Biden Probe Resign ..

Senior FBI Agent Tied to Hunter Biden Probe Resigns After Lawmaker's Criticisms ..

6 minutes ago
 NEPRA holds consultative session on CTBCM

NEPRA holds consultative session on CTBCM

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.