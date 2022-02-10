UrduPoint.com

Prince Riaz-ud-Din Along With Associates Join PTI

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Prince Riaz-ud-Din along with associates join PTI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A well-know player of Polo Prince Riaz-ud-Din has announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) along with his son Prince Sayar and hundreds of supporters, expressing full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Royal Fort Dolomuch, Chitral where Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Wazirzada welcomed him and his associates to the party, said a press release on Thursday.

Referring to the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan in overcoming the backwardness of Chitral, Wazirzada said that a record number of development works have been started in different sectors during this period, including several mega projects.

He said that people were well aware that the former rulers had put an unbearable burden of debt on the exchequer through their corruption and luxury life.

Senior PTI leader Abdul Latif and other party leaders Mirza Khan, Adina Khan and Tajuddin Jaggar also addressed the gathering and termed the PTI government as indispensable for the country in the present times and expressed hope that it will have a historic victory in the upcoming local bodies elections.

Meanwhile, several such ceremonies were also held in other places of Lower Chitral like Bilch, Bakarabad and Kaju in which hundreds of people announced to join PTI.

