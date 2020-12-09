Prince Salim paid Rs 51 mln as plea bargain with NAB

(@FahadShabbir)

Prince Shah Salim Khan, son of former governor Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Ghazanfer has paid Rs 51 million as plea bargain with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Pak-China Sost Port Company fraud case

Salim was arrested on November 11 for defrauding the National Bank of Pakistan's Sost branch of Rs 50 million.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has approved the plea bargain.

According to NAB, Salim Khan borrowed Rs 50 million from the bank on fake documents as the vice-chairman of the company transferred the amount to his personal bank account. .