Prince Salim Paid Rs 51 Mln As Plea Bargain With NAB

Wed 09th December 2020

Prince Salim paid Rs 51 mln as plea bargain with NAB

Prince Shah Salim Khan, son of former governor Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Ghazanfer has paid Rs 51 million as plea bargain with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Pak-China Sost Port Company fraud case

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ):Prince Shah Salim Khan, son of former governor Gilgit-Baltistan Mir Ghazanfer has paid Rs 51 million as plea bargain with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Pak-China Sost Port Company fraud case.

Salim was arrested on November 11 for defrauding the National Bank of Pakistan's Sost branch of Rs 50 million.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has approved the plea bargain.

According to NAB, Salim Khan borrowed Rs 50 million from the bank on fake documents as the vice-chairman of the company transferred the amount to his personal bank account. .

More Stories From Pakistan

