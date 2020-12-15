Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia phones Prime Minister

Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, on Tuesday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan and conveyed condolences over the sad demise of Dr Naeem Ghani, Chairman of Sultana Foundation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, on Tuesday made a telephone call to Prime Minister Imran Khan and conveyed condolences over the sad demise of Dr Naeem Ghani, Chairman of Sultana Foundation.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister conveyed warm sentiments for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, and the fraternal Saudi people, a press release issued by the PM Media Office here said. He also condoled the demise of Dr Naeem Ghani and lauded his selfless devotion to the Foundation throughout his lifetime.

The prime minister appreciated the social welfare and educational projects of the Sultana Foundation in Pakistan, patronized by Prince Sultan.

He also praised the Foundation's philanthropic ideology, which was aimed at socioeconomic welfare of the vulnerable segment of society. He assured support and cooperation for the Foundation in pursuit of its noble mission. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prince Sultan also reaffirmed longstanding and time-tested ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and shared commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.