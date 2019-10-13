UrduPoint.com
Prince William And His Wife Kate To Arrive In Pakistan On Monday.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Sun 13th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

Prince William and his wife Kate to arrive in Pakistan on Monday.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th October, 2019) slamabad, October 13 (Online) British Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will arrive in Pakistan on Monday night.According to British High Commission sources the royal couple will reach Pakistan on Monday.

They will be welcomed by Federal Foreign Office Minister, officials and US Ambassador to Pakistan and will be given red carpet reception.Their entourage among others will include guards, medical experts and more than forty journalists.On October 15 the royal couple will meet President and Prime Minister.

