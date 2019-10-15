UrduPoint.com
Prince William, His Wife Kate To Meet President Alvi, PM Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:39 AM

Prince William, his wife Kate to meet President Alvi, PM Khan

The Royal couple visited a school and now after attending an event related to environmental protection to meet President and Prime Minister, reports suggest

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-15th Oct, 2019) Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are expected to meet President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

According to report, the royal couple visited a government school, went into classrooms, met the teachers and school staff on second day of their five-day official visit to Pakistan. Strict security arrangements have been made during their visit to the school in Islamabad.

The royal coupled, after their school visit, now have reached Margalla to attend an event regarding environment protection. The sources say that Prince William and Princess Kate will meet President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan today at noon.

It is almost more than a decade that royal couple is visiting Pakistan. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Princess Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan yesterday night. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received the Royal couple and a red-carpet reception was given to the Royal couple on their arrival in Islamabad.

UK’s security personnel with the assistance of local forces, paramilitary troops and police would provide is providing security to the visiting royal couple during their visit and stay in Pakistan.

A team of over half dozen personnel of advance security arrived in Islamabad and reviewed security arrangements for the royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton before arrival of the royal couple yesterday night

Britain’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are due today in Pakistan for their five-day visit, media reports say. The reports say that the Royal couple which is coming first time to Pakistan is expected to arrive in Islamabad at 9 pm. High Security arrangements have been made for the royal family on their arrival.

UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office had requested the government of Pakistan for royal couples’ visit to Pakistan. The five-day visit of the couple will end on Oct 18---while both Prince William and his wife Princess Kate will visit Islamabad and Lahore. They , according to media reports, will also visit historical places in Lahore.

Thomas Drew, the British High Commission to Pakistan, tweeted: “We are in the final countdown to the arrival in Pakistan of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Here is a flavor what to expect.

The diplomats are terming this royal trip as renewal of relation between both Pakistan and the UK.

“The forthcoming Royal visit is quite important because it is reflecting closeness of both Pakistan and the UK,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to UK Nafees Zakria said.

It may be mentioned here that both Pakistan and the UK enjoy historical links and wish to strengthen their bilateral relations.

In 2006, Prince Charles and Camilla paid visit to Pakistan and now this royal trip is going to happen after 13 years of long gap. Before that, princess Diana also visited Pakistan in 1996. She visited Islamabad, northern areas of the country and Lahore during her trip , and Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed her when he was a cricketer. According to media reports, Diana also campaigned for fund raising for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital with his friend Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned here that over a million Pakistani are now living in the UK and other European countries.

According to a report issued by Britain’s Department of International Trade, there was around $ 4 billion bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK two years ago in 2017 and now this year once again the UK’s authorities have allowed operations of British Airways between the both countries.

