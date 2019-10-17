Prince William, his wife Kate visit Badshahi Mosque

(@fidahassanain)

Princess Kate Middleton was wearing green color traditional shalwar Kameez while Prince William was in cream color suit and tie during their visit to historic mosque.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Princess Kate Middleton visited Badshahi Masjid (Royal Mosque) in Lahore.

According to the details, the couple visited Badshahi mosque at around Zohr prayer and enjoyed the beauty of splendid historical mosque built by mughal emperor shah Jehan. Prince William was wearing a creem color suit while princes Kate was wearing traditional green color Shalwar Kameez. The prayer leader of the royal mosque Abdul Khabir Azad also accompanied the royal couple.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar received the royal couple as they arrived at the Lahore airport.

The royal couple will be much busy on their first historic visit to Lahore. After their visit to Badshahi visit, now they will visit OS children village, National cricket academy and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

It is the 4th day of five-day official tour of royal family to Pakistan after more than a decade. In 2006, Prince Charless and his wife princess Camilla visited Pakistan. Princes Diana, the mother of prince William, visited Pakistan long before in 1996.

She visited different areas and also raised funds for Shuakat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

According to the details, the local people presented warm-welcome to royal couple, gifted them traditional shawls and embroidered coats as they arrived there in Chitra. Kate Middleton wore the whitish shawl while Prince William was wearing an embroidered coat. The royal couple talked to the local people and learnt about the local culture. The natives also presented to the royal couple a book about the visit of Princess Diana back in 19991.

Yesterday, the royal couple visited Chitral and Kalash valley where they observed traditional Kalash dance. The local people gave a very warm welcome to the royal family.

It may be mentioned here that over a million Pakistani are now living in the UK and other European countries.

According to a report issued by Britain’s Department of International Trade, there was around $ 4 billion bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK two years ago in 2017 and now this year once again the UK’s authorities have allowed operations of British Airways between the both countries.