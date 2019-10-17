Prince William, his wife Princess Kate arrive in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdara and governor Sarwar Chaudhary receive and welcome the Royal couple at Lahore airport.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Princess Kate Middleton arrived in Lahore.

As the royal couple arrived Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar received them. A girl presented a bouquet of flower to Prince and princess as they arrived at the airport .

Prince William and Princess Kate will visit Shaukat Khanum, SOS children village, National cricket academy and Badshahi Mosque in their day-long visit of Lahore today. It is the 4th day of five-day official tour of royal family to Pakistan after more than a decade. In 2006, Prince Charless and his wife princess Camilla visited Pakistan. Princes Diana, the mother of prince William, visited Pakistan long before in 1996. She visited different areas and also raised funds for Shuakat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

Yesterday, the royal couple visited Chitral and Kalash valley where they observed traditional Kalash dance.

The local people gave a very warm welcome to the royal family.

According to the details, the local people presented warm-welcome to royal couple, gifted them traditional shawls and embroidered coats as they arrived there in Chitra. Kate Middleton wore the whitish shawl while Prince William was wearing an embroidered coat. The royal couple talked to the local people and learnt about the local culture. The natives also presented to the royal couple a book about the visit of Princess Diana back in 19991.

It may be mentioned here that over a million Pakistani are now living in the UK and other European countries.

According to a report issued by Britain’s Department of International Trade, there was around $ 4 billion bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK two years ago in 2017 and now this year once again the UK’s authorities have allowed operations of British Airways between the both countries.