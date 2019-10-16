Prince William, his wife Princess Kate visit Chitral

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Princess Kate Middleton visited Chitral and explored the local culture, the reports suggest.

According to the details, the local people presented warm-welcome to royal couple, gifted them traditional shawls and embroidered coats as they arrived there in Chitra. Kate Middleton wore the whitish shawl while Prince William was wearing an embroidered coat. The royal couple talked to the local people and learnt about the local culture. The natives also presented to the royal couple a book about the visit of Princess Diana back in 19991.

The royal couple is visiting Chitral and northern mountainous serious on their third day of five-day official visit to observe the effects of climate change—which is also the main focus of their visit.

The Britain’s royal couple will also visit Kalash people, Broghil and Bombarat village and will learn about Kalash culture, their community, way of living and many other things.

It is almost more than a decade that royal couple is visiting Pakistan. Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Princess Kate Middleton arrived in Pakistan on Oct 14.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received the Royal couple and a red-carpet reception was given to the Royal couple on their arrival in Islamabad.

UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office had requested the government of Pakistan for royal couples’ visit to Pakistan.

In 2006, Prince Charles and Camilla paid visit to Pakistan and now this royal trip is going to happen after 13 years of long gap. Before that, princess Diana also visited Pakistan in 1996. She visited Islamabad, northern areas of the country and Lahore during her trip , and Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed her when he was a cricketer. According to media reports, Diana also campaigned for fund raising for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital with his friend Imran Khan.

It may be mentioned here that over a million Pakistani are now living in the UK and other European countries.

According to a report issued by Britain’s Department of International Trade, there was around $ 4 billion bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK two years ago in 2017 and now this year once again the UK’s authorities have allowed operations of British Airways between the both countries.