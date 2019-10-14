UrduPoint.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton Arrive To Royal Welcome On Five-day Pakistan Visit

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 10:55 PM

Prince William, Kate Middleton arrive to royal welcome on five-day Pakistan visit

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton Monday arrived here to a red-carpet welcome on their first five-day visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton Monday arrived here to a red-carpet welcome on their first five-day visit to Pakistan.

As the royal couple touched down the Nur Khan Airbase, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received them along with the British High Commissioner in Pakistan and senior officials.

Kate Middleton, also known as an expert in the art of diplomatic dressing, appeared from the VVIP Aircraft in a light blue frock while Prince William wore a navy blue suit.

Two traditionally attired children presented bouquets to the guests, who received the same with great warmth and also shared words of affections with the innocent souls.

The static guards saluted the guests before they left the airbase to pursue a hectic agenda ahead during next four days.

During the visit ending October 18, the royal couple will meet President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, who will also host a luncheon reception for the royal guests.

After attending different events at an Islamabad school and at Trail -5 of Margalla Hills, the couple will depart for Chitral to attend the community and environment-related events.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to give a befitting reception to the guests who, during their visit, will also see the specially decorated rickshaws with the theme of the royal visit and popular truck art, besides enjoying the flavors of Pakistani cuisine.

On Thursday, the royal couple is scheduled to visit Lahore, where they will meet the Punjab governor and chief minister, besides visiting the SOS Village. They will also attend different events at the National cricket academy and Badshahi Mosque, besides visiting the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

In a video message, British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew had said that the royal couple would like to see the 'breadth and depth' of Pakistan, including "the modern leafy capital in Islamabad, the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside of the north and the rugged border region of the west".

The visit , he said, would largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it was today �a dynamic, aspirational and forward looking nation.

Most importantly, he said they hoped to meet as many Pakistanis as possible during the course of the visit, particularly the youth who were shaping the future of the country.

The royal visit to Pakistan came after 2006, when Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker visited the country. In 1997, Queen Elizabeth visited Pakistan to attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country wherein she had also addressed the joint parliamentary session. Princess Lady Diana, the mother of Prince William, visited Pakistan in 1991, 1996 and lastly in 1997, just a few months before her tragic death.

