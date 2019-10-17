Prince William, Kate Middleton visited the iconic Badshahi Mosque.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, during their packed day-long trip to Lahore on Thursday, visited the iconic Badshahi Mosque.The royals toured the mosque and courtyard, before joining a discussion with religious leaders on promoting interfaith harmony

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Prince William and Kate Middleton, during their packed day-long trip to Lahore on Thursday, visited the iconic Badshahi Mosque.The royals toured the mosque and courtyard, before joining a discussion with religious leaders on promoting interfaith harmony.

They also listened to the recitation of the Holy Quran.The couple changed into formal attire for the visit to the mosque with William sporting a suit and tie and Middleton, who earlier in the day was seen in an embroidered white Pakistani ensemble, donning a green tunic, trousers and dupatta.The Badshahi Moque located within the Walled City was also visited by William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth when she was in the country with husband Prince Philip in 1961, and his mother Diana during her 1991 tour.

Next on their itinerary is a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.William's late mother, Diana, who was a friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan, visited Pakistan twice 1996 and 1997 to help raise awareness and funds for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.The couple who are the first royals to officially visit Pakistan since Prince Charles and his wife Camilla visited the region in 2006 were received by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar upon arrival at the Lahore airport on Thursday morning.The guests were also presented souvenirs by Buzdar and Sarwar after an official meeting.