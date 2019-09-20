UrduPoint.com
Prince William, Kate To Visit Pakistan Next Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 09:58 PM

Prince William, Kate to visit Pakistan next month

British Prince William and Princes Kate Middleton will visit Pakistan on a four-day trip in October next month,The foreign office spokesman , Dr Faisal confirmed the tour on Friday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th September, 2019) British Prince William and Princes Kate Middleton will visit Pakistan on a four-day trip in October next month,The foreign office spokesman , Dr Faisal confirmed the tour on Friday.

This will be the first visit of the royal couple.

The official visit of Prince William and Kate Middleton will take place between Monday October 14 to Friday October 18, said a statement issued by the British High Commission in Pakistan.According to media reports, before their visit to Pakistan, the royals will attend an even at the Aga Khan Centre in London on October 2.

