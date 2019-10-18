Prince William, Princess Kate arrive in Islamabad

(@fidahassanain)

The princess wishes birthday in Urdu to children at SOS village of Lahore

LAHORE:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18th Oct, 2019) Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton arrived in Islamabad after their two-day visit of Lahore.

According to the details, the Royal’s couple arrived at Noor Khan Base through Royal Air Force plane after their two-day visit of the Lahore. They were due in Islamabad yesterday but could not reach there owing to bad weather after which the Royal couple’s flight was diverted back to Lahore airport from Islamabad.

The couple stayed at a local hotel and high security arrangements were made during their visit, stay and departure. Prince William and Princess Kate also visited SOS village of children second time before their departure to Islamabad.

According to official sources, the Royal couple’s visit was five-day visit and Friday (today) is the last day of the royal trip to Pakistan.

During their visit of the SOS village of children, Princess Kate wished birthday to the children in Urdu. The urdu words of the princess stunned everyone present there. Before their visit to Lahore, the Royal Couple visited Chitral, Kalash valley and Hindu Kush mountainous serious in the northern parts of the country.

On their first day in Pakistan, Prince William said “salam” to all the participation in their reception and also thanked them by saying word “Shukria”.

Urdu words by the Royal couple stunned everyone.

In 2006, Prince Charless and his wife princess Camilla visited Pakistan. Princes Diana, the mother of prince William, visited Pakistan long before in 1996. She visited different areas and also raised funds for Shuakat Khanum Memorial Hospital.