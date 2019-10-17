UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Princess Kate’s Urdu Words Surprise Listeners

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 05:12 PM

Princess Kate’s Urdu words surprise listeners

The princess wishes birthday to children at SOS village of children in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) Princess Kate Middleton stunned the audience when she spoke in the urdu and wished birthday to the children.

The princess was addressing a small event organized at SOS village of children in Lahore. She wished birthdays to the children in Urdu by calling their Names after which smile spread on the face of everyone present there.

The Royal couple is on five-day visit of Pakistan from Oct 14 to Oct 18 and it was their fourth day in Lahore—which was quite busy as they visited National cricket academy, Badshahi Mosque and SOS village.

On their first day in Pakistan, Prince William said “salam” to all the participation in their reception and also thanked them by saying word “Shukria”.

Urdu words by the Royal couple stunned everyone.

In 2006, Prince Charless and his wife princess Camilla visited Pakistan. Princes Diana, the mother of prince William, visited Pakistan long before in 1996. She visited different areas and also raised funds for Shuakat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Visit Wife Somali Shilling Mosque Event All From Prince William

Recent Stories

India’s appeasement a replay of Munich Agreement ..

1 minute ago

Arsenal's Ozil recalls terrifying car-jacking orde ..

3 minutes ago

Ballistic, Cruise Missiles Fired at Putin-Led Grom ..

5 minutes ago

Thunberg sets an example to teenage tennis star Ga ..

5 minutes ago

324 complaints addressed by RCB Facilitation Cente ..

5 minutes ago

NAB given time to file supplementary reference in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.