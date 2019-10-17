Princess Kate’s Urdu words surprise listeners

(@fidahassanain)

The princess wishes birthday to children at SOS village of children in Lahore

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-17th Oct, 2019) Princess Kate Middleton stunned the audience when she spoke in the urdu and wished birthday to the children.

The princess was addressing a small event organized at SOS village of children in Lahore. She wished birthdays to the children in Urdu by calling their Names after which smile spread on the face of everyone present there.

The Royal couple is on five-day visit of Pakistan from Oct 14 to Oct 18 and it was their fourth day in Lahore—which was quite busy as they visited National cricket academy, Badshahi Mosque and SOS village.

On their first day in Pakistan, Prince William said “salam” to all the participation in their reception and also thanked them by saying word “Shukria”.

Urdu words by the Royal couple stunned everyone.

In 2006, Prince Charless and his wife princess Camilla visited Pakistan. Princes Diana, the mother of prince William, visited Pakistan long before in 1996. She visited different areas and also raised funds for Shuakat Khanum Memorial Hospital.