Princess Maria Amor Visits Mazar-e-Quaid
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 07:24 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Crown Princess of the Royal Kingdom of Maharlika Darussalam (Philippines) Princess Maria Amor Torres Tuesday paid visit to the mausoleum of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here.
She laid floral wreath on the Mazar-i-Quaid and also marked her impressions in the visitors' book.
It may be noted that Princess Maria Amor Torres is the Founder and President of the 'We Care for Humanity', a California based non-profit organization.