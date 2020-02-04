Princess Maria Amor visits Mazar-e-Quaid

Crown Princess of the Royal Kingdom of Maharlika Darussalam (Philippines) Princess Maria Amor Torres Tuesday paid visit to the mausoleum of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here

She laid floral wreath on the Mazar-i-Quaid and also marked her impressions in the visitors' book.

It may be noted that Princess Maria Amor Torres is the Founder and President of the 'We Care for Humanity', a California based non-profit organization.