Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th November, 2019) The Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan has concluded her four days visit to Pakistan and set off to her home. During her visit, she saw first-hand how World Food Programme (WFP) is supporting Pakistan in addressing the barriers to good health and nutrition for the country's children.The World Food Programme (WFP) Special Advisor on mother and child health and nutrition, Her Royal Highness Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan, concluded her four day visit to Pakistan, where she saw first-hand how WFP is supporting the Government of Pakistan in addressing barriers to good health and nutrition for the country's children.At a WFP-supported community health and nutrition center in District Pishin, Balochistan Province, HRH Princess Sarah learned about our work in stunting prevention in collaboration with Aga Khan University.

The research and evidence generated from the collaboration will support and accelerate efforts in reducing malnutrition, particularly stunting and wasting. She attended a nutrition awareness session where she interacted with mothers and Lady Health Workers.During her meetings with high government officials, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Princess advocated for the partners to focus more on the first 1,000 days - from pregnancy to two years - as a strategy to reduce malnutrition.

According to the recently released National Nutrition Survey, two thirds of households across the country cannot afford a nutritious diet while only 3 percent of children receive the right quality and quantity of foods.Princess, together with representatives from the Islamic Development Bank, also met Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of National Health Services, Regulation & Services, Dr.

Zafar Mirza; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Chair of the Benazir Income Support Program, Dr. Sania Nishtar; Chief Minister of Balochistan, Jam Mir Kamal Khan and his cabinet, and the UN Resident Coordinator, representative of UN agencies and donors.WFP is committed to supporting the Government of Pakistan in ensuring that every child gets the right nutrition - an integral part of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Government's Vision 2025.The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development.

WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.