Princess Takamado Attends Ikebana Exhibition At Pak Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Japanese Princess Hisako Takamado on Tuesday attended an Ikebana exhibition arranged by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo

Princess Hisako Takamado also planted a cherry tree along with Yuko Hayashi, wife of Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and President of Ikebana International Tokyo Junko Katano, a press release said.

On the occasion, addressing the gathering, Pakistan Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad emphasized upon the irritant-free bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life.

The ambassador further highlighted 70th years of anniversary of the commencement of bilateral diplomatic relations and said that cultural exchanges and people-to-people contact from an important layer of bilateral strength.

