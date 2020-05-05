UrduPoint.com
Principal Appeals To Change Lifestyle To Avoid COVID- 19

Tue 05th May 2020

Principal, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College (GMMMC) Sukkur, Dr Aftab Soomro on Tuesday urged the people not to take undue advantage of easing of lockdown, take the pandemic seriously and adopt precautionary measures

He appealed them to change their lifestyle to avoid the current wave of coronavirus. He asked the youth to brighten their future by giving priority to online education by sitting home instead of going out. The principal said the government, media and medical experts are united to tackle corona, Soomro added. He also appealed to the general public to use protective masks and sanitizers.

Your Thoughts and Comments

