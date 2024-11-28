Open Menu

Principal Arrested For Assaulting Student

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Principal arrested for assaulting student

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested a private school principal for allegedly sexually assaulting a seventh class student.

According to a spokesperson for the police, father of the victim girl submitted an application with Sadar police, stating that a private school principal, identified as Muhammad Arshad, son of Nazeer Ahmad, stopped his daughter from leaving the school after the closing time on the pretext of cleaning classrooms.

Later, he sexually assaulted the minor girl in his office.

DSP Sadar Circle Mahr Ishaq Sial said the accused had been arrested and the police were looking into the complaint from all aspects.

Related Topics

Police Student Circle All From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

18 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

36 minutes ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

1 hour ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

1 hour ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

2 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

2 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

2 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

4 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan