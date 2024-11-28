Principal Arrested For Assaulting Student
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Police have arrested a private school principal for allegedly sexually assaulting a seventh class student.
According to a spokesperson for the police, father of the victim girl submitted an application with Sadar police, stating that a private school principal, identified as Muhammad Arshad, son of Nazeer Ahmad, stopped his daughter from leaving the school after the closing time on the pretext of cleaning classrooms.
Later, he sexually assaulted the minor girl in his office.
DSP Sadar Circle Mahr Ishaq Sial said the accused had been arrested and the police were looking into the complaint from all aspects.
