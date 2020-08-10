Principal Bacha Khan Medical College inaugurates Tree plantation

Principal Bacha Khan Medical College Swabi Professor Dr. Fasseh Ur Zaman Monday inaugurated the Tree planting campaign during the ongoing monsoon season by planting a sapling in front of the Burn Unite at the Hospital here

Principal and Chief Executive of GKMC and BKMC Swabi Prof. Dr.

Fasseh Uz Zaman planted a plant at the front of Burn Unit at hospital and revealed that 1600 plants are procured and transported to the hospital and shall be planted within this week. He played his positive and proactive contribution to the National Plantation campaign recently launched in Pakistan under the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.