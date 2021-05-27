Principal Bakhtawar cadet college calls on Education Minister saeed Ghani

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Principal Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad, Brig [r] Dr Muhammad Amin Sitara-e-Imtiaz held a meeting with Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani at his office Sindh Secretariat Karachi.

According to details,Secretary Education for colleges Khalid Hyder Shah was also present at the meeting.The Education Minister deliberated with respect to visit the Cadet College by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali held on April 9. The Minister appreciated the efforts of Principal and standard of college and also commended the services of Principal on making outstanding administrative arrangements apart from steps taken for improvement of financial issues, budget and college.

Meanwhile Sindh Government has released Rs one million for college Auqaf Policy and Rs 150 million fund for Annual Development Program of college. Sindh government has assured for release of Rs 742 million development fund for college during current and next year budget.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani at the conclusion of the meeting instructed Sindh Secretary Education to visit Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls. Principal Brig [r] Muhammad Amin heartily felicitated Sindh Government, Sindh Chief Minister and Minister Education for their personal efforts for the college.