UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Principal Bakhtawar Cadet College Calls On Education Minister Saeed Ghani

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Principal Bakhtawar cadet college calls on Education Minister saeed Ghani

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Principal Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls Shaheed Benazirabad, Brig [r] Dr Muhammad Amin Sitara-e-Imtiaz held a meeting with Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani at his office Sindh Secretariat Karachi.

According to details,Secretary Education for colleges Khalid Hyder Shah was also present at the meeting.The Education Minister deliberated with respect to visit the Cadet College by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali held on April 9. The Minister appreciated the efforts of Principal and standard of college and also commended the services of Principal on making outstanding administrative arrangements apart from steps taken for improvement of financial issues, budget and college.

Meanwhile Sindh Government has released Rs one million for college Auqaf Policy and Rs 150 million fund for Annual Development Program of college. Sindh government has assured for release of Rs 742 million development fund for college during current and next year budget.

Education Minister Saeed Ghani at the conclusion of the meeting instructed Sindh Secretary Education to visit Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls. Principal Brig [r] Muhammad Amin heartily felicitated Sindh Government, Sindh Chief Minister and Minister Education for their personal efforts for the college.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Education Budget Visit April From Government Million

Recent Stories

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

24 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

34 minutes ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

1 hour ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Urban Plann ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.