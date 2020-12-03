UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed Dies Of Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:45 PM

Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed dies of Coronavirus

Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh expired at a private hospital in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh expired at a private hospital in Karachi.

He was suffering from Corona virus and was under treatment at the hospital for the last several days.

Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh had also remained Principal Larkana Cadet College. Academic Coordinator Bakhtawar Cadet College, Iffat Masood said that on the sad demise of Principal Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh the teaching process would remain suspended for one day.

The burial would be held at Larkana.

Related Topics

Karachi Martyrs Shaheed Larkana From Sad

Recent Stories

Pandemic to return 32 mln people in least develope ..

1 minute ago

Six tenant act violators held during search operat ..

1 minute ago

A woman molested by Indian trooper in Baramulla di ..

2 minutes ago

Indoor dining is banned in KP

2 minutes ago

China reaffirms support for Palestinian cause

4 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.