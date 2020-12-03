Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed dies of Coronavirus

Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh expired at a private hospital in Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Principal Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Shaheed Benazirabad, Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh expired at a private hospital in Karachi.

He was suffering from Corona virus and was under treatment at the hospital for the last several days.

Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh had also remained Principal Larkana Cadet College. Academic Coordinator Bakhtawar Cadet College, Iffat Masood said that on the sad demise of Principal Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh the teaching process would remain suspended for one day.

The burial would be held at Larkana.