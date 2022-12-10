UrduPoint.com

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss U.S. Support For Pakstan’s Flood Recovery

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 01:22 PM

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss U.S. Support For Pakstan’s Flood Recovery

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Elizabeth Horst visited Islamabad December 8-9 to discuss U.S. support for Pakistan’s flood recovery with government leaders

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022) Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Elizabeth Horst visited Islamabad December 8-9 to discuss U.S. support for Pakistan’s flood recovery with government leaders. She also spoke with members of Pakistan’s civil society to discuss initiatives to combat gender-based violence, as well as strategies to ensure underserved communities are represented in flood recovery efforts.

The United States has provided more than $97 million to support flood relief, food security, and disaster preparedness in Pakistan this year. PDAS Horst’s visit was part of an ongoing effort to explore further ways to support Pakistan’s flood recovery and resilience, including through the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance.

The U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance is a framework to address shared challenges relating to agriculture, energy, water, and other environmental issues; to strengthen climate resilience; and to foster inclusive economic growth. These issues are even more critical in the aftermath of the devastating floods.

During her visit, PDAS Horst met with Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, and Chief of Staff of the National Disaster Management Authority Brigadier Naik Nam. Her discussions underscored the U.S. government’s commitment to working with Pakistan to support its flood recovery efforts, improve access to renewable energy, respond to climate change, and address challenges that stand in the way of expanding trade and investment between our countries.

PDAS Horst also held a discussion with civil society leaders with expertise on humanitarian relief, women’s rights, children’s rights, and minority rights. She stressed the U.S. position that humanitarian relief and flood recovery should be inclusive.

For 75 years, the United States has valued our long-standing bilateral partnership with Pakistan. As Pakistan continues to recover from the floods, our support for affected communities will remain steadfast.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Hina Rabbani Khar Ahsan Iqbal Minority Flood Water Sherry Rehman Civil Society Agriculture Visit Alliance United States December From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN Gene ..

Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly was held

7 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of ..

Mainly cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

13 minutes ago
 Federal and Provincial Governments should arrange ..

Federal and Provincial Governments should arrange immediate accommodation for th ..

22 minutes ago
 HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank 2022

HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank 2022

28 minutes ago
 Hina calls for enhanced support to climate facing ..

Hina calls for enhanced support to climate facing countries

35 minutes ago
 CDA seals Swati's farmhouse in Islamabad

CDA seals Swati's farmhouse in Islamabad

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.