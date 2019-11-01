UrduPoint.com
Principal Forms Committee To Probe Emergency Deptt Death Incident

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Principal forms committee to probe Emergency deptt death incident

Following an incident of death of a patient in the Emergency department and an attack by the heirs on doctors, a committee has been set up to probe the matter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Following an incident of death of a patient in the Emergency department and an attack by the heirs on doctors, a committee has been set up to probe the matter.

Talking to the media, Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar said that four-member committee had been formed to probe the incident while Prof Afsar Ali Bhatti would be heading the committee. Prof Muhammad Haneef, Dr Imran Hassan Khan and Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Javed Muneer would be members of thr committee.

The committee will submit its report in two days and further action will be taken accordingly.

He said that apart from that incident, doctors and nurses continued their work in the Emergency Department, which was appreciable.

He said that 65-year-old woman, who died in emergency, was already in critical condition and all possible resources were used to save her life but unfortunately doctors could not succeed.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

