Principal Intellectual School Batkhela Died Of Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:05 PM

The total death toll from Coronavirus in Malakand district has risen to five, district administration Malakand confirmed here on Thursday

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The total death toll from Coronavirus in Malakand district has risen to five, district administration Malakand confirmed here on Thursday.

The principal of Principal of the Intellectual school Batkhela Qari Naz Muhammad was also died of coronavirus in Batkhaila Hospital. Qari Niaz Mohammad, who was martyred due to Corona virus, was buried in his ancestral village veter, Tehsil Dargai. Due to chest pain, his corona test was taken which came as positive a day earlier as he was self-quarantine at home but his condition deteriorated last night and was shifted to hospital where he could not recovered.

His funeral was offered at Bai Village Union Council Veter, Tehsil Dargai under SOPs protocol in which the heirs including the administration personnel and the people of the area participated following precautionary measures. Qari Niaz Mohammad, who died of the corona virus, recently setup a charity called "Marastha" (Support) and helped out many families affected by the corona virus and lockdown.

