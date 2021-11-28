Principal Jinnah Law College Syed Nasir Ali Shah laid to rest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior lawyer and Principal Jinnah Law College Hyderabad Syed Nasir Ali Shah who received serious injuries in an accident and succumbed to his wounds on Sunday morning in Civil Hospital was laid to rest here at Cantonment Graveyard.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with his friend Munawar Ali Channa Advocate was on way to Karachi when their car rammed into a long wheelers near Nooriabad, resultantly, the car driver Munawar Ali Qambrani died on the spot while Syed Nasir Ali Shah and his friend received serious injuries and were rushed to Civil Hospital Hyderabad where Syed Nasir Ali Shah breathed his last.

His Namaz-e-Janaza which held at Jamia Masjid Saddar was attended by the large numbers of judges, lawyers, teachers, notable citizens, relatives, friends and office bearers of district and high court bar associations.

The member Election Commission of Pakistan Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Incharge Institute of Law University of Sindh Ali Raza Leghari, Ishrat Hussain Lohar, Asif Ali Shaikh, Imran Ali Borano and Shakir Nawaz Shar were among prominent who were present on the occasion. Later, he was laid to rest at Cantonment Graveyard in presence of relatives and friends.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed his deep grief and shock on the tragic death of Syed Nasir Ali Shah and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The District Bar Association has decided to observe mourning day on November 29 and suspend the activities in the courts.