UrduPoint.com

Principal Jinnah Law College Syed Nasir Ali Shah Laid To Rest

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 08:20 PM

Principal Jinnah Law College Syed Nasir Ali Shah laid to rest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior lawyer and Principal Jinnah Law College Hyderabad Syed Nasir Ali Shah who received serious injuries in an accident and succumbed to his wounds on Sunday morning in Civil Hospital was laid to rest here at Cantonment Graveyard.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with his friend Munawar Ali Channa Advocate was on way to Karachi when their car rammed into a long wheelers near Nooriabad, resultantly, the car driver Munawar Ali Qambrani died on the spot while Syed Nasir Ali Shah and his friend received serious injuries and were rushed to Civil Hospital Hyderabad where Syed Nasir Ali Shah breathed his last.

His Namaz-e-Janaza which held at Jamia Masjid Saddar was attended by the large numbers of judges, lawyers, teachers, notable citizens, relatives, friends and office bearers of district and high court bar associations.

The member Election Commission of Pakistan Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Incharge Institute of Law University of Sindh Ali Raza Leghari, Ishrat Hussain Lohar, Asif Ali Shaikh, Imran Ali Borano and Shakir Nawaz Shar were among prominent who were present on the occasion. Later, he was laid to rest at Cantonment Graveyard in presence of relatives and friends.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has expressed his deep grief and shock on the tragic death of Syed Nasir Ali Shah and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The District Bar Association has decided to observe mourning day on November 29 and suspend the activities in the courts.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Accident Election Commission Of Pakistan Lawyers Driver Car Died Hyderabad Shar Nasir Jamshoro Saddar November Sunday Mosque Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

3 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

3 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t exist now: American business ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.