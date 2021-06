KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Professor Saba Sohail has been appointed as Principal of Dow Medical College (DMC).

It was revealed in the notification issued here on Tuesday.

She was Meritorious Professor of Radiology (BPS-22), Dow Medical College (DMC) / Dr. Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.