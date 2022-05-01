UrduPoint.com

Principal Of Smart Public School Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Wife of the Deputy General Manager (Finance) Army Welfare Sugar Mills Waseem Mubashir and Principal of Smart Public school Bushra Waseem passed away due to cardiac arrest here on Sunday.

Her funeral prayer was offered in Army Sugar Mills Colony; her body was dispatched to Islamabad where she will be laid to rest.

Bushra Waseem remained associated with various educational institutions of District Badin including Army Public School and PAF Model School for the last 32 years.

Meanwhile different educationists, intellectuals, social activists and thousands of students have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sudden death of Bushra Waseem and said that the services of deceased would be remembered for a long time.

