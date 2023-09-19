Principal PGMI appreciates staff for extracting rainwater from LGH

Due to heavy rain on Tuesday, the water of Ferozepur Road entered the lower parts of Lahore General Hospital. On the direction of Principal PGMI Prof. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, MS Dr. Nadrat Sohail, the cleaning staff reached the spot and drained the rainwater in a short time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Due to heavy rain on Tuesday, the water of Ferozepur Road entered the lower parts of Lahore General Hospital. On the direction of Principal PGMI Prof. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, MS Dr. Nadrat Sohail, the cleaning staff reached the spot and drained the rainwater in a short time.

According to the hospital administration, the treatment was not affected during the rain. Doctors and nurses are on alert 24/7 for patients' care.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar appreciated the performance of health professionals and also announced to give appreciation certificates to the staff members who extracted the water from the hospital.

It should be noted that the level of Ferozepur Road is quite high from LGH due to which rainwater enters the lower parts of the hospital.