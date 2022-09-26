Principal provides extraordinary facilities at his school

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :A government school in Gulbahar area here has left behind many other educational institutions, even private schools by providing facilities such as air-conditioning, oven, solar system, fridge and other amenities to its students.

During a visit to the Government Higher Secondary School, Gulbahar, it was observed that its Principal Pervaiz Marwat had honestly and effectively utilized all the government funds on his school and students, making the institution a model for others to follow.

He said that the provincial government was providing needed funds to the government education institutions for provision of basic facilities to their students; however he added that most of the school heads failed to utilize these funds in a proper manner.

Pervaiz Marwat said "when I see my students in a pant, shirt and tie dress, I feel that I am a principal of a high standard private school". The proper and in time utilization of government funds, he added, could make a school a well reputed and state-of-the-art educational institution.

He said we were providing an air-conditioned working environment, uninterrupted power supply through the solar system, fridges for keeping the lunch-boxes and even ovens for the students. Facilities at our school, he said, were encouraging our students to take extra interest in their studies besides bringing a positive change in their attitude and approach.