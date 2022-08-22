UrduPoint.com

Principal Secretary Appointment: LHC Seeks Punjab Govt Reply In One Week

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Principal secretary appointment: LHC seeks Punjab govt reply in one week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday gave one-week time to the Punjab government for filing a reply to a petition challenging the appointment of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti.

The single bench comprising Justice Anwaar Hussain heard the petition, filed by one Akhtar Ali in the public interest.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Akhtar Javed appeared on behalf of the chief secretary Punjab and Service & General Administration Department. He pleaded with the court to grant two weeks time for filing the reply, as many notifications and other documents had to be brought on record in the matter.

However, the court turned down the request and ordered for filing reply in one week, besides asking for providing a copy of the reply to the petitioner's counsel. Later, the court adjourned further hearing.

The petitioner had submitted that two separate notification were issued for appointment of Muhammad Khan Bhatti as principal secretary to chief minister.

He submitted that on July 26, the respondent chief secretary issued a notification which stated that Muhammad Khan Bhatti was transferred with an immediate effect and posted as principal secretary to the chief minister Punjab against a vacant post. However, the chief secretary issued another notification which stated that Muhammad Khan Bhatti was transferred with an immediate effect and posted as principal secretary to the chief minister of Punjab against a vacant post on deputation basis, he added.

He argued that the appointment of Bhatti was illegal and unconstitutional. He submitted that as per rules, an officer of a service cadre could not be appointed in another cadre and the Supreme Court had already set a principal in this regard. He submitted that civil service or PMS officers could only be appointed to the slot of the principal secretary. He submitted that the appointment was also in violation of principles of good governance. He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment for being illegal.

