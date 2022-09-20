UrduPoint.com

Principal Seeks Action Against Teachers Doing Jobs, Business In Duty Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Principal seeks action against teachers doing jobs, business in duty hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Some of the teachers of a government school in Peshawar have been reportedly involved in doing other jobs and businesses during their duty hours, said a letter issued to the District education Officer by the Principal of Higher Secondary School Gulbahar.

In the letter wherein a request has been forwarded for action against the teachers associated with other jobs and businesses, the Principal Higher Secondary Schools Gulbahar said prior to his appointment there was no mechanism of monitoring of duty hours of teachers at the school.

The Principal in his letter informed the District Education Officer that 8 Subject Specialists were found indulged in performing at coaching academies and delivering lectures at private colleges during their duty hours.

The letter further said that the teachers were also found attached with transport business such as driving rickshaws and other public service vehicles in the city. These teachers, the letter said, could not be seen at the school after 11 a.m. that was a total violation of their job description.

The biometric attendance chart of the mentioned teachers was also attached with the letter demanding action against the teachers under the relevant law.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Education Vehicles Job Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

37 minutes ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

4 hours ago
 FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.