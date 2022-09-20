Principal seeks action against teachers doing jobs, business in duty hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Some of the teachers of a government school in Peshawar have been reportedly involved in doing other jobs and businesses during their duty hours, said a letter issued to the District education Officer by the Principal of Higher Secondary School Gulbahar.

In the letter wherein a request has been forwarded for action against the teachers associated with other jobs and businesses, the Principal Higher Secondary Schools Gulbahar said prior to his appointment there was no mechanism of monitoring of duty hours of teachers at the school.

The Principal in his letter informed the District Education Officer that 8 Subject Specialists were found indulged in performing at coaching academies and delivering lectures at private colleges during their duty hours.

The letter further said that the teachers were also found attached with transport business such as driving rickshaws and other public service vehicles in the city. These teachers, the letter said, could not be seen at the school after 11 a.m. that was a total violation of their job description.

The biometric attendance chart of the mentioned teachers was also attached with the letter demanding action against the teachers under the relevant law.