Principal Shangal High School dies in road accident

The principal of Higher Secondary School, Shangla died and the SDO was critically injured when their car skidded off the road and fell into a ditch here on Wednesday

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The principal of Higher Secondary school, Shangla died and the SDO was critically injured when their car skidded off the road and fell into a ditch here on Wednesday.

According to local police, Principal Tajammul Hussain and SDO, Muhammad Pervez Rashid were onboard a car when it fell into a ditch due to slippery road condition.

Tajammul Hussain died at the scene while Muhammad Pervez Rashid was critically injured.

Local people shifted the body and injured to Shangla hospital. Tajammul Hussain was a resident of village Dhinda in Haripur and had also served as Deputy District education Officer.