Open Menu

Principal Shot Dead

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Principal shot dead

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A female principal was shot dead by unknown outlaw at Gulzaib Colony, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Safoora Bibi (29) of Fatima Jinnah High School was heading to the school when an armed outlaw opened fire and killing her on the spot.

Police were investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Fatima Jinnah Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

6 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

13 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

13 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

13 hours ago
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

13 hours ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

13 hours ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

13 hours ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

13 hours ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

13 hours ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan