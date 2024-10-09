Principal shot dead

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A female principal was shot dead by unknown outlaw at Gulzaib Colony, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Safoora Bibi (29) of Fatima Jinnah High School was heading to the school when an armed outlaw opened fire and killing her on the spot.

Police were investigating the incident.