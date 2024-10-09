Principal Shot Dead
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) A female principal was shot dead by unknown outlaw at Gulzaib Colony, here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122, Safoora Bibi (29) of Fatima Jinnah High School was heading to the school when an armed outlaw opened fire and killing her on the spot.
Police were investigating the incident.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehroze makes history as Pakistan’s youngest climber to summit all 14 peaks over 8,000m19 seconds ago
-
209 terrorists killed, 244 held in nine months30 seconds ago
-
Doli Roti: A unique culinary experience thrives in Multan37 seconds ago
-
Death anniversary of famous poet, writer Noon Meem Rashid observed51 seconds ago
-
KP Assembly proceedings adjourned till Oct 912 hours ago
-
67 Pakistani nationals evacuated from Lebanon to arrive on Wednesday13 hours ago
-
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva13 hours ago
-
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor13 hours ago
-
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal13 hours ago
-
PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan: Bilawal13 hours ago
-
MPA among three held on charges of brawl in KP Assembly13 hours ago
-
Kundi urges CM to focus on resolving problems of KP people13 hours ago