Principal SPS calls on VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Principal Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur David Dowdles called on Vice Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

He also had an interactive session with Deans, Principal Officers, Directors and officers.

He was briefed on pedagogical training, the young leaders program, quality enhancement cell, IUB school system, IT infrastructure, admission and testing services.

David Dowdles also visited the IUB sports Complex and study park and praised the pace of progress and development at the university under the energetic leadership of the vice chancellor.

Both sides agreed to collaborate on matters of mutual benefit. Vice Chancellor thanked the Principal for visiting the University.