Principals bound to make colleges 'No smoking' zones

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The principals of all public and private sector colleges have been directed by Deputy Commissioner Lt (retd) Suhail Ashraf to make their institutions 'No smoking' zones.

The district administration was already working to declare Faisalabad 'Tobacco-free city' and creating awareness among people in this regard.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Abud Hussain said that the role of Directorate of Colleges was imperative to save the young generation from the menace of smoking.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Colleges Chaudhry Imdadullah directed the colleges' administration to display boards about 'No Smoking' at prominent places on college premises.

District Coordinator Sadiq-ul-Hassan said that 160,000 people die of smoking related diseases every year in Pakistan and it is our collective responsibility to curb the menace.