Principals of govt Higher Secondary Schools across GB invited for a day long workshop

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :All the principals of government Higher Secondary Schools across Gilgit-Baltistan were invited for a day-long workshop chaired by the Chief Secretary in the Chief Secretary's Secretariat.

On the occasion, the importance of Smart Schools and Digital Learning for better learning and understanding of students was reiterated.

The Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani stressed the fact that without the commitment and dedication of principles, the success of these interventions will not be possible.

During the meeting, the principals were assured of the complete support of the government and administration to those who perform the best.

The principals were highly appreciative of the government's efforts towards the betterment of education including three times rise in the education budget from Rs. 300 Million last year to nearly Rs. 1 billion in the current fiscal year. Further, the significant rise in enrolment as compared to the last year was also a motivational factor for them with enrolment increasing by 12000 students since April of last year.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan said that we would continue with our commitment to the cause of education leaving no stone unturned to improve the learning outcomes of young minds.