UrduPoint.com

Principals Of Govt Higher Secondary Schools Across GB Invited For A Day Long Workshop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Principals of govt Higher Secondary Schools across GB invited for a day long workshop

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :All the principals of government Higher Secondary Schools across Gilgit-Baltistan were invited for a day-long workshop chaired by the Chief Secretary in the Chief Secretary's Secretariat.

On the occasion, the importance of Smart Schools and Digital Learning for better learning and understanding of students was reiterated.

The Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani stressed the fact that without the commitment and dedication of principles, the success of these interventions will not be possible.

During the meeting, the principals were assured of the complete support of the government and administration to those who perform the best.

The principals were highly appreciative of the government's efforts towards the betterment of education including three times rise in the education budget from Rs. 300 Million last year to nearly Rs. 1 billion in the current fiscal year. Further, the significant rise in enrolment as compared to the last year was also a motivational factor for them with enrolment increasing by 12000 students since April of last year.

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan said that we would continue with our commitment to the cause of education leaving no stone unturned to improve the learning outcomes of young minds.

Related Topics

Education Budget Young Gilgit Baltistan April All From Government Best Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

9 minutes ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

54 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Khalfan bin Kharbash

12 hours ago
 DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

DC Kashmore-Kandhkot inaugurates anti-polio drive

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.