Principalship as a career losing its charm due to disrespect, workload

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Principalship at the educational institutions run under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) once considered as an attractive post and professional dream of the senior Associate Professors is losing its charm due to the disrespectful attitude of the concerned authorities, excessive workload and lack of financial benefits.

Achieving excellence in one's career is every professional's dream but a real educator prefers not to indulge in a purely management manner of bureaucratic style.

This is obvious from the hesitation of teachers under the FDE to take up roles of principalship in various schools.

According to an official source, FDE is likely to conduct the interviews for appointment of Principal of a college (FG College of Commerce, H-8/4) on Monday onward.

Over 15 Associate Professors have been asked to furnish a biodata form for the selection process of appointment of college Principal.

Majority of the senior associate professors are not interested in Principalship. However they sent the required proformas unwillingly to FDE obeying the orders of FDE.

They have expressed a variety of reasons for not accepting this apparently attractive portfolio.

Lack of respect by the concerned authorities, ridiculous tasks and irrational expectations, workload and shortage of staff in some colleges are the main demotivating factors.

An Associate Professor on the condition of anonymity said, "The behavior of the authorities is always discouraging and impolite. There is no change in my grade if I am appointed as Principal; no financial benefit so why should I invite trouble by opting for this portfolio?.

However, an increase in administrative responsibilities will pull me away from my hands-on work of teaching I have a passion for. FDE authorities do not know the fabrics of education so they give foolish orders like shifting the library from one room to another, abolishing the examination cell of students." Another Associate Professor said, "There is no professional respect. There are multiple bosses at FDE whom a principal has to answer at the same time. Who is the immediate boss/ a Director or an Area Education Officer? No Principal has a clear understanding of the FDE administrative hierarchy. One of our female principals got a voluntary retirement before attaining the age of superannuation due to lack of respect from FDE." Another Associate Professor on the condition of anonymity said, " After retirement of the Principal of Commerce college, there is one post of Principal vacant but it is insulting that an army of over 15 Associate Professors is called for interview for one post of Principal and often juniors are appointed superseding the able and senior educators.

There are no such interviews in any other department. No secretary, Additional Secretary, joint secretary and Deputy Secretary are interviewed while assigning them duties.

A representative of the Federal Government College Teachers association has demanded that this illogical policy of pick and choose and arbitrary style of management should be rationalized with a fair play and respectful treatment which should be the hallmarks of an educational set up.

