Principles devised for acquiring land for uplift projects in KP: Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue,Sayed Zafar Ali Shah Monday said the process of acquiring land for uplift projects has been made easy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by setting up new rules.

Talking to the media he said since the inception of Pakistan for the first time principles have been devised for acquiring land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Though, he said there were guidelines but due to lake of prescribed principles acquiring land for uplift projects was difficult and a time consuming process.After this development, he said land acquisition for development projects would be easy and a time saving process and projects could be executed well in time.

Shah said under these rules policy, the powers have been delegated to lower level as the commissioners have been authorized to acquire land to the tune of more than Rs 30 million for development projects.

These rules, he said, would be extended to merged tribal districts for the first time adding it would also help resolve the land disputes and claims of ownership.

He further said that due to application of these rules, carrying out development works worth billions of rupees would be made possible and easy in merged districts.In merged districts, he said acquiring lands for development works would be made through tribal jirga adding,the process of acquiring land for development purposes would be ensured within six months under these rules policy.